PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — The investigation continues into a fire in Penn Hills that left a 60-year-old man with severe burns.

Investigators say the man is recovering in the hospital after suffering burns and smoke inhalation.

Penn Hills Fire Marshal Chuck Miller told KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso that it is too early to say if the fire is suspicious. He said an argument happened and a fire broke out in the bedroom where the man was taking a nap.

“I don’t know if he was burned when he was sleeping or when he was trying to put out the fire,” said Miller. “I don’t know if he was burned when he tried to escape the fire.”

A lot of questions still surround the fire that broke out at the home on Laketon Road on Sunday.

“They had heavy amounts of fire coming out of the rear of the house and through the roof,” Miller said.

Miller says the couple who lives at the home, a 60-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman, told police they had an argument in the morning. The man took a nap and around noon and a fire broke out in the bedroom.

The 60-year-old man awoke to his partner yelling.

“She said the place is on fire, you need to get out,” Miller said.

Miller said the woman got out, and the man told police he tried to put out the fire but got overwhelmed and ran out. Miller said the man suffered smoke inhalation and second-degree burns. The fire was contained in the bedroom and spread to the attic and roof areas.

To help investigate the fire, Miller brought in a K-9.

“The dog did make alerts, yes. But that’s not uncommon because the dogs can alert things that aren’t an accelerant,” said Miller.

Miller would not say the location where the K-9 made alerts. He says the Allegheny County crime lab will analyze the evidence, which could take weeks.