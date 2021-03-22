By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Summer will be here before we know it, which means plans are gearing up for farmers markets.
The Market Square Farmers Market and Cranberry Farmers Market are now accepting applications for vendors.
The one in Market Square will be held on Thursdays this summer from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Oct. 28.
The one in Cranberry will kick off June 4 and will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Friday in the front parking lot of the Township Municipal Center.
Vendors interested in the Market Square Farmers Market can learn more and apply here.
Vendors interested in the Cranberry Farmers Market can learn more and apply here.