By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of Pittsburgh’s parks recently received a bit of an upgrade.

A new boardwalk was Frick Park’s Nine Mile Run recently completed by the city’s Parks Division.

The Public Works Department says the boardwalk is 110-feet long and sits on 2-foot posts to help handle any potential flooding that would come.