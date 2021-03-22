By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of Pittsburgh’s parks recently received a bit of an upgrade.
A new boardwalk was Frick Park’s Nine Mile Run recently completed by the city’s Parks Division.
The 110 foot boardwalk sits upon posts pounded 2 feet into the ground to survive flooding.
The Public Works Department says the boardwalk is 110-feet long and sits on 2-foot posts to help handle any potential flooding that would come.