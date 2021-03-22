By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — More than 1.5 million people in Pennsylvania have now been fully vaccinated, the Department of Health announced Monday.

The Health Department is also reporting a two-day total of 3,920 new Coronavirus cases and 15 new deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has risen to 988,435 since Saturday’s report, according to the state’s data.

There are 1,554 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those hospitalized, 320 patients are in the ICU.

The statewide death toll has risen to 24,789.

There are 4,058,854 individuals across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 68,861 cases of COVID-19 and 12,834 deaths among residents in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there have been 14,065 diagnosed cases.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: