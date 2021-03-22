CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Allegheny County Health Department provides a COVID-19 update at 11 a.m.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Over the last 48 hours, the Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 425 new Coronavirus cases and one additional death.

Of the newly reported cases, 303 are confirmed and 122 are probable cases. The Health Department says new cases range in age from 3 months to 98 years, with a median age of 33 years.

There have now been 5,522 total hospitalizations and 82,080 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 1,740.

According to the Health Department, the latest reported death was recorded in February. The patient was in their 90s and was staying in a long-term care facility.

