PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh police are consulting with the FBI to determine if a stabbing at a downtown McDonald’s restaurant over the weekend was a hate crime.
Fifty-one-year-old Charles Turner is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and resisting arrest.
He's accused of slashing a 12-year-old's neck with a box cutter in what police believe was a random attack at the McDonald's on Liberty Avenue and Stanwix Street just after 2 p.m. Saturday.
Police say Turner punched, kicked and kneed officers as they arrested him. He's also accused of shouting racial slurs during the attack.
The 12-year-old has been upgraded to stable condition. Turner is in the Allegheny County Jail.