By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pirates announced tickets for the first two homestands of the season are going on sale Tuesday.READ MORE: Rivers Casino Shares Opportunities For Job Seekers
The Pirates say they’re making tickets available only through the first two homesteads since a limited number of fans are allowed right now and restrictions are changing regularly.
Tickets were supposed to go on sale to the general public last week, but after Gov. Tom Wolf announced increased gathering limits, the team went back to the drawing board.READ MORE: Market Square Farmers Market, Cranberry Farmers Market Accepting Vendor Applications
Effective April 4, indoor events will be allowed 25% maximum occupancy and outdoor events will be allowed 50%. That’s an uptick from the 15% indoor and 25% outdoor that the governor just implemented at the start of the month.
The Pirates say they’re planning for 25% for the first two homestands. The home opener is on April 8 against the Chicago Cubs at 1:35 p.m.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Public Schools Teachers, Staff Return To Classrooms
You can buy tickets online or buy calling 1-800-BUY-BUCS.