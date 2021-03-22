CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager.

According to police, 18-year-old Adam Mahmoud was last seen on the morning of March 12 in the city’s Greenfield section.

(Photo Courtesy: Pittsburgh Police)

Mahmoud is described as being 5-feet-6-inches tall, 120 pounds and has short black hair and thin mustache.

He may be driving a beige-colored 2010 Toyota Prius with a Pennsylvania license plate JHL-1047.

Anyone with information on Mahmoud is asked to call the Pittsburgh Police Special Victims Unit at 412-323-7141.