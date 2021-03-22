PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The hallways and classrooms inside Pittsburgh Public Schools buildings will be busy once again — but not with students just yet.

Getting work done inside the building is something teachers and staff at Pittsburgh Public haven’t done in a long time.

And at this point, a majority of them have been vaccinated before students arrive.

In fact, the first group of students in the category four model will be arriving to class on April 6.

To get there though, the district has been busy setting up the classrooms. They purchased over 200 air purifiers to make sure there’s adequate ventilation.

And to make sure all are safe, the district decided to keep students 6 feet apart, despite the CDC recently revising its guidelines to have students sit 3 feet apart.

“We’ve done a lot of work in moving furniture, so it’s two fold. We just want to stay extra safe and in line with our current structure and we want to focus on getting our students back and we aren’t in the place where we can shift,” said Ebony Pugh, Director of Public Relations for Pittsburgh Public Schools.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh Public plans to bring the next group of students in category three back on April 26.

As for the last two groups, the district hopes to have definitive return dates by the end of April.

Pittsburgh Public will hold a virtual public hearing tonight. It will begin at 6:00 p.m.

For more information and how to tune in to the hearing, click here.