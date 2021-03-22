CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
He started the 2020 season with the Texans but was released a few weeks later.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers announced Monday that they signed wide receiver Tyler Simmons to a one-year contract.

Simmons was signed to the Texans practice squad to start the 2020 season but was released a few weeks later.

He played four seasons at the University of Georgia before signing as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2020 draft.