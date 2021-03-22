By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers announced Monday that they signed wide receiver Tyler Simmons to a one-year contract.
Simmons was signed to the Texans practice squad to start the 2020 season but was released a few weeks later.
MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: More Than 1.5 Million People Have Been Fully Vaccinated
We have signed WR Tyler Simmons to a one-year contract. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/aF4M28hMh1
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 22, 2021
He played four seasons at the University of Georgia before signing as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2020 draft.