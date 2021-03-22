PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Good morning, did you love the weekend’s weather?

If so, you’re going to love it again today with highs back in the mid-60s and lows starting off in the upper 30’s.

There will be just as much sunshine today as what we saw this weekend with hardly a cloud in the sky.

Looking ahead, our next chance for rain arrives on Wednesday morning with spot showers expected through the day.

Going back to Tuesday, the day will be dry with a few clouds around.

Clouds will begin to increase as we head into the evening hours.

With the small changes in places along with warm air advection, I am bumping up highs to around 67 for Pittsburgh.

If you remember last week I had places with a chance for severe storms in the forecast for Thursday due to instability building and us being in a warm column of air just as a cold front and negative leaning trough were set to arrive.

With more data coming in, I still cannot rule out a weak storm or two on Wednesday and possibly a storm or two on Thursday as well.

I think overall our severe storm chances have dropped for Thursday, falling to the very low chance category.

I am not ruling it out just yet, but it is not likely at this time. I for one am not complaining.

When it comes to temperatures for the rest of the week, they’ll be significantly warmer than the average high of 52 degrees. I have highs still in the mid-60’s through Wednesday.

I then have us hitting 70 degrees for the first time this year on Thursday before we dip back to the mid-to-low 60’s going into the weekend. Enjoy!

