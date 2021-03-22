CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Export, Missing Person, Westmoreland County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

EXPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — State police have found a missing 14-year-old last seen in Westmoreland County.

READ MORE: Pa. Health Dept. Eases Mask Mandate For Vaccinated People, Aligning With New CDC Guidance

(Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police)

Police say John Carnley has been found and is safe.