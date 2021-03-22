CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Rivers Casino says spring is bringing a new round of job opportunities.

Rivers Casino hiring managers will lead an information session about current job openings in the food and beverage, security, slots and table games departments during a virtual meet and greet Thursday at 11 a.m.

Those interested have to get in touch with PSCI’s Job Developer Beth Suter, who can be reached at 412-904-4710 or elizabeths@pghcsi.org. Candidates are encouraged to register before March 25.

The casino is also hosting a free dealer school course starting April 26 at CCAC. You can learn more about that here.