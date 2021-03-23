By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HAYS, Pa. (KDKA) — Hours after the first, the second eaglet of 2021 has hatched at the Hays’ bald eagles nest.
The second eaglet hatched just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania. The first hatched around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning.
The eagles laid three eggs this year, and the third egg is expected to hatch around Friday, the Audubon Society said.
The Audubon Society also said the first hatched eaglet likely weighs about 3.5 ounces.
- WATCH LIVE: Hays Bald Eagle Cam
The eaglets are covered in soft gray down that will eventually be replaced by thermal down in about 14 days. That means the babies cannot initially maintain their own body temperature.