By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department has shut down a business in Homewood.
The Health Department says Adan Market on Frankstown Avenue in Homewood was ordered to close on Monday for operating without a health permit and other violations.
According to the inspection report, snacks — "too many to count" — were found chewed by rodents and the inspector also found rodent droppings. There was expired baby formula from October 2020 and expired milk for sale.
The report also says employees were smoking in the facility.
The inspector says the business didn't have required mask signage posted, an employee wasn't wearing a mask and no social distancing was observed.
When the closure is removed from Adan Market, the Allegheny County Health Department’s website will be updated.