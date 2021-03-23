CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Allegheny County Health Department provides a COVID-19 update at 11 a.m.
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Allegheny County Health Department, Coronavirus In Pittsburgh, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health News, Local News, Local TV, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 364 new Coronavirus cases and no additional deaths.

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Health Dept. Announces 3,515 New Cases, 39 Additional Deaths

The Health Department says new cases range in age from 6 months to 93 years, with a median age of 33 years.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Public Schools Students To Moderate First In-Person Mayoral Debate

There have now been 5,533 total hospitalizations and 82,444 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 1,740.

MORE NEWS: Stimulus Check Update: Track Your IRS Relief Payment

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: