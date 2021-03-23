By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 364 new Coronavirus cases and no additional deaths.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from 6 months to 93 years, with a median age of 33 years.
There have now been 5,533 total hospitalizations and 82,444 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 1,740.
