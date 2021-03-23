By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A judge denied bail Tuesday for 51-year-old Charles Turner, the man accused of stabbing a boy inside a downtown McDonald's over the weekend.
Turner is accused of slashing a 12-year-old's neck with a box cutter in what police believe was a random attack at the McDonald's on Liberty Avenue and Stanwix Street just after 2 p.m. Saturday.
Police say Turner punched, kicked and kneed officers as they arrested him. He’s also accused of shouting racial slurs during the attack.
Pittsburgh police are consulting with the FBI to determine if the attack was a hate crime.
The 12-year-old has been upgraded to stable condition. Turner is in the Allegheny County Jail, charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and resisting arrest.