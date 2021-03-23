PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the number of fully vaccinated people continues to climb, the state is adjusting some of its guidance, loosening restrictions when it comes to wearing a mask.

If you are fully vaccinated, the new mandates allow for you to gather with other fully vaccinated people without masks or social distancing.

If you are visiting people who are not vaccinated but considered low risk for the virus, you don’t have to wear a mask either.

An example of this would be a fully vaccinated grandparent visiting their grandchild.

Fully vaccinated people no longer have to quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19 as long as they don’t develop symptoms.

Acting Pa. Secretary of Health Alison Beam revised the state’s order to align with recent guidance from the CDC.

“Any time recommendations about behavioral changes are aligned with the CDC, the individual state, and even the country, it makes it easier for people to follow,” sad Dr. Donald Yealy from the University of Pittsburgh.

The state says masks should still be worn in public settings, when visiting people from multiple homes, or with people who are at higher risk of serious illness with COVID-19.

The rest of the state’s mask mandate is still in place.

Doctors say we must stay careful, and the if we let our guard down, another surge could happen.