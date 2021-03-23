By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Remember when Jason Momoa was in Pittsburgh filming for his Netflix movie? You won’t have to wait too much longer to watch it.READ MORE: National Aviary Reveals Gender, Name Of Penguin Chick
The IMDb page says “Sweet Girl” will be released in 2021.READ MORE: Bail Denied For Charles Turner, Man Arrested In Stabbing Of Boy At Downtown Pittsburgh McDonald's
It’s a thriller starring Momoa, who according to the IMDb page, plays a husband who vows to bring justice to the people responsible for his wife’s death while protecting his daughter.
When Momoa was filming in Pittsburgh, he hung out on the sidelines of a Steelers game at Heinz Field, took photos with athletes at a Pens game and visited kids at UPMC Children’s Hospital.MORE NEWS: 7-Year-Old Boy Hospitalized After Allegedly Being Abused By His Mom And Her Boyfriend In Bethel Park
The exact release date of the film wasn’t posted yet, so stay tuned.