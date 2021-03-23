By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man has been arrested and is facing multiple charges after an intense police chase in the Pittsburgh area.

Ross Township Police say that Kasey Gusty, 36, was stopped by Franklin Park Police around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday near Route 79 South for a traffic stop as they suspected he was driving while on DUI suspension.

Franklin Park Police attempted to remove Gusty from his vehicle, saying he was uncooperative with officials, when he allegedly took off in his vehicle and injured a police officer in the process, who was thrown from the side of the vehicle.

After Franklin Park Police called in the incident over police radio, Ross Township Police responded and found the vehicle traveling at high speeds. Ross Township Police say that they initially lost sight of Gusty’s vehicle, and when they rediscovered it had been abandoned on John Street.

A K9 was then used to locate Gusty to find him hiding behind a house in the 500 block of John Street.

Police allege that Gusty was in possession of 58 stamp bags of heroin and that he was DUI suspended.

Police added that the Franklin Park Police officer injured in the pursuit did not require medical care.

Gusty is currently in the Allegheny County Jail and is facing charges from two different police departments.

Ross Township Police is charging him with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, prohibited acts, and driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.

Franklin Park Police is charging him with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, obstructing administration of law or other government function, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, disorderly conduct, operation of a vehicle without official certificate, reckless driving, and driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.

Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.