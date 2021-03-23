HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — One day after the mass shooting in Colorado, some Pennsylvania lawmakers, the state’s attorney general and gun control advocates are asking for new gun safety legislation.

The proposed legislation has three main elements that proponents say are key to solving gun crime in the state. The driving force behind these proposals is CeaseFirePA, a group that says its goal is to stop gun violence and protect what they believe are responsible gun owners.

But pro-2nd Amendment groups say it is an attempt to take away law-abiding citizens’ constitutional rights.

On Tuesday, Attorney General Josh Shapiro joined CeaseFirePA in asking the state to enact three new laws to stop gun violence. Also on the online meeting was Governor Tom Wolf.

“Gun violence is a scourge all across Pennsylvania and our nation,” Wolf said.

CeaseFirePA, along with several legislators, said they want:

Extreme risk protection orders that would allow family members to ask the court to temporarily remove firearms from someone who wants to hurt themselves or others;

Reporting of lost or stolen firearms within 72 hours to law enforcement;

Closing the gaps in Pennsylvania’s firearms background check system.

“What is being advocated today is more of the same,” said Kim Stolfer, the president and co-founder of Firearms Owners Against Crime.

Stolfer says these proposals are nothing more than legislative window dressing. He said when it comes down to it, it is all about the 2nd Amendment.

“If we’re not gonna deal with the criminals properly, then I think it’s unethical and immoral for any group to advocate taking away people’s rights,” Stolfer said.