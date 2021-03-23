By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – Spring just started, but the municipality of Monroeville is looking ahead to summer, announcing the cancelation of its Fourth of July Parade.
The municipality posted on Facebook, saying the Monroeville Council and the July 4th Independence Day Committee made the "difficult" decision to cancel this year's parade.
"After much thought and consideration in weighing the unknown restrictions for such a well-attended event, it was determined that it would be best to continue to postpone the parade until such a time that possible restrictions will not be necessary to keep our community safe," the municipality wrote on Facebook.
The fireworks, however, will go on as planned.