WESTWOOD, Ohio (AP) — A body that authorities say a couple kept hidden in their Ohio home for more than two months last year has been identified as the woman’s 19-year-old son.

Dominic Allen was last seen on Sept. 26, and his body was found in early December inside the Westwood home of Kenya Stallworth, 39, and her husband, Robert Robb, 35, who is not Allen’s father. The identification of Allen’s body was announced Monday by the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Cincinnati police believe Allen died around the time he went missing, but the cause of death and other related details have not been disclosed.

Police have said the couple tried to conceal the corpse by placing clothes on the body, sealing off the bedroom and attempting to get rid of any odors while the body decomposed. They have not said why the couple did not report the death.

Both were charged with felony abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence after the body was found, and each remains jailed on $100,000 bail. It wasn’t clear Tuesday if either defendant has retained an attorney.

