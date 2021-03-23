By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The First Lady of Pennsylvania is among those honoring the heroes of Pennsylvania’s charitable food networks who stepped up to feed our neighbors over the last year’s crisis.
First Lady Wolf described hearing accounts from people here in Pittsburgh of how our community’s food banks had stepped up in the face of dire need.
Since last March, Pennsylvania’s food banks are helping more than 551,000 people each week.
They’ve helped families, supplying more than 251 million pounds of food through the pandemic.