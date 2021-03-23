CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Parents say recently fired coach Anthony Barron is about more than just wins and losses.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dozens of parents and students rallied on Monday to try and save a local basketball coach’s job.

The parents claim the Northgate School District fired girls basketball coach Anthony Barron because of his teams’ records.

The parents say he’s about more than just wins and losses.

“He’s not only a coach, but he is part of the community and he cares about people and it’s not just about himself,” said Kelly Ayers of Avalon.

“If you talk to the girls, you will see what he’s developed and what he’s done and what a great man he is and he cares. So, we’re here fighting for him,” Ayers went on to say.

Barron had been the coach for six years,

The district hasn’t said why he was let go.