By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) – Crews are on the scene of a motorcycle crash with an injury in Penn Hills.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene Tuesday evening. Allegheny County says this happened on the 1000 block of Jefferson Road.

The county says the roadway will be closed for accident reconstruction. The Penn Hills police chief says a Jeep and motorcycle collided.

County police have been called to investigate the crash.

There’s a report of an injury, but no other immediate details available.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.