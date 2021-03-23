By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 3,515 new Coronavirus cases and 39 new deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has risen to 991,950 since Monday’s report, according to the state’s data.

There are 1,577 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those hospitalized, 335 patients are in the ICU.

The statewide death toll has risen to 24,828.

The Health Department says more than 4.4 million vaccinations have been administered to date, and more than 1.5 million people are fully vaccinated.

There are 4,065,819 individuals across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 14,105 cases of COVID-19 and 12,843 deaths among residents in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there have been 14,105 diagnosed cases.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: