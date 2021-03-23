By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Human Services Secretary is leaving the Wolf administration.
Secretary Teresa Miller announced her resignation on Tuesday. The Department of Human Services says she'll resign effective April 30 to move to a new opportunity outside the state.
“My time in Pennsylvania has afforded me opportunities to work on issues that are deeply close to my heart, and for that I am extremely honored and grateful,” said Secretary Miller in a press release.
"Through all of this, the people of Pennsylvania have been at the forefront of this work and have driven our commitment to constant improvement and innovation in service delivery, and I know this focus and work will continue to grow, allowing DHS and our partners to help people in new ways."
Gov. Tom Wolf will nominate Meg Snead, who most recently served as his Secretary of Policy and Planning, overseeing the administration’s development and implementation of policy priorities.