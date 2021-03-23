CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Pittsburgh Zoo is exempt from the ordinance.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh City Council is banning the ownership of certain reptiles.

According to our news partner at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the ordinance bans alligators, crocodiles and red-eared slider turtles in the city.

The ordinance has a grandfather clause for many current owners, as long as they register their reptiles with the city.

The bill was held for more than a year after it was brought forward at the start of the pandemic.