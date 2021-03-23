By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh City Council is banning the ownership of certain reptiles.
According to our news partner at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the ordinance bans alligators, crocodiles and red-eared slider turtles in the city.
The ordinance has a grandfather clause for many current owners, as long as they register their reptiles with the city.
The Pittsburgh Zoo is exempt from the ordinance.
The bill was held for more than a year after it was brought forward at the start of the pandemic.