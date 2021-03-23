By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After being paused for nearly a year, the Terminal Modernization Project at Pittsburgh International Airport has gotten the approval to resume.READ MORE: Police Chase Ends In Crash; Teen Driver Killed, 2 Injured
Airlines that serve the airport have given the approval for the major project to restart.
Last week, the airlines agreed to fund $182 million in construction work as part of a billion dollar project that includes a new 700,000 square foot terminal and a complex that includes a new parking garage, rental car facilities, and new roadway entrances to the airport.READ MORE: 10 People Killed In Boulder King Soopers Shooting, Including One Police Officer
With this approval, the Allegheny Co. Airport Authority will be able to bid and award contracts for structural steel and concrete decks, foundations and underground utilities later this spring.
Long-term airline operating agreement and a long-term bond financing are expected to be finalized later this year, with construction expected to be completed by the end of 2024 and the new terminal opening in early 2025.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Cloudy Conditions, Rain Chances On The Way
For more information about the project’s restart, click here.