By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After being paused for nearly a year, the Terminal Modernization Project at Pittsburgh International Airport has gotten the approval to resume.

Airlines that serve the airport have given the approval for the major project to restart.

Last week, the airlines agreed to fund $182 million in construction work as part of a billion dollar project that includes a new 700,000 square foot terminal and a complex that includes a new parking garage, rental car facilities, and new roadway entrances to the airport.

With this approval, the Allegheny Co. Airport Authority will be able to bid and award contracts for structural steel and concrete decks, foundations and underground utilities later this spring.

Long-term airline operating agreement and a long-term bond financing are expected to be finalized later this year, with construction expected to be completed by the end of 2024 and the new terminal opening in early 2025.

