PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today will be dry with rain chances returning tomorrow.

Taking a look at monthly rain, we’ve seen our share of dry days this month with us recording only four days so far this month with measurable rain.

Most of this month’s rain fell on the 18th, when we saw a record amount (2.19”) of rain.

For the month we have seen 2.7” of rain. We are +0.66” for the month so far.

Of interesting note, only 0.1” of snow has been recorded so far this month.

This is the least amount of snow we have seen in decades, with only three years of recording just trace amounts of snow.

The last time we recorded a trace amount was in 1946. That’s a span of 75 years.

Back to this week’s weather, highs today should hit the mid to upper 60s with the increased cloud cover.

Morning temperatures will dip into the upper 30s. We should see temperatures near 60 degrees for noon.

Winds will be light, coming in out of the southeast at around 5mph.

Rain chances return tomorrow but most places won’t see more than a tenth of an inch of rain throughout the day.

The best chance for rain at this point looks to be along I-80 extending northeast.

Locally, the best chance for rain looks to be during the morning hours.

With spot on and off rain possible for the rest of the day. Most of the day on Wednesday is going to be dry with maybe 20 minutes of actual ‘rain time’ occurring through the day.

The week’s best chance for rain comes in on Thursday afternoon to the overnight hours as the cold front is expected to push through.

I still cannot rule out a couple of weak thunderstorms occurring as the front passes by but the chance remains on the low side.

Rain wraps up early on Friday morning with another rain chance occurring on Sunday.

