By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) — The U.S. Coast Guard is renaming a wing at a training center in California in honor of Arnold Palmer.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Public Schools Sets Return Date For Last 2 Groups Of Students
The wing of the Training Center Petaluma schoolhouse will be known as the Arnold D. Palmer Professional Annex.READ MORE: 2nd Eaglet Of 2021 Hatches At Hays' Bald Eagle Nest Hours After 1st
Before becoming one of the best golfers in the world, Palmer served in the Coast Guard from 1951 to 1953.MORE NEWS: Massachusetts Man Pleads Guilty To Running Steroid Ring
The annex will house the yeoman and storekeeper “A” school wing of the Juliet Nichols Building where all Coast Guard yeomen conduct their foundational entry-level training.