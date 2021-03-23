By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — University of Pittsburgh officials announced that a confirmed case of the UK coronavirus variant was reported on the Pittsburgh campus.

According to the university’s COVID-19 Medical Response Office, B.1.1.7 is present on the main campus.

“This variant is more transmissible and will likely lead to an increase in cases,” an update Tuesday from the office announced.

Pitt also reported the five-day moving average of positive cases per day is 4.6. During a previous update Friday, officials said coronavirus cases among students are “spiking.”

Tuesday’s update said the Pittsburgh campus is “experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases after two consecutive weekends where students gathered in large numbers.”

The COVID-19 Medical Response Office also said in order for in-person events to be approved, “we need to reverse this trend of cases.”

The office also said the university received 500 doses of the coronavirus vaccine from the Pennsylvania Department of Health to be distributed to employees of the school’s custodial, food service, security and transportations teams who are Phase 1A eligible.