PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A South Hills family experienced one of those tearful and joy-filled reunions at a nursing home last week.

Fast forward a few days and they’re all getting tested for COVID-19.

“We were actually allowed to see, not just go behind glass and talk through a microphone, and one visit and she gets COVID,” said Ray Jones.

Jones reached out to KDKA feeling dumbfounded, hoping to share a message.

“I was watching the news this morning on the CW, and it said, ‘Oh yeah, senior citizens can now visit with their children and they can give them hugs and kisses.’ And I’m thinking they’re crazy – they don’t have all the information,” said Jones.

Ray’s sister Marion lives at Kane Scott. For the last year, a pane of glass separated her from any visitors. Last Thursday, Ray’s brother, Rick, became Marion’s first in-person visitor.

“He visited with her, everything was fine, six feet apart across the table, masks, hand sanitizer. They took a temperature, and they asked the right questions,” said Ray.

They’re all fully vaccinated and that’s why he was confused to learn that Marion tested positive.

“That day. Now, what did they do? Wait until he leaves and then take a test and say ‘OK, she’s positive?’ She had to of had it for days,” Ray said.

Rick just tested negative on Tuesday. Kane Scott told KDKA’s Meghan Schiller that there’s only one positive COVID-19 case in the facility. The family says it’s Marion.

The facility also said 77 percent of the staff opted to receive the vaccine. So, Ray asks: If no other residents or staff tested positive following this one positive case, how did Marion get coronavirus?

Ray said “it’s a mystery,” but Marion’s case serves as a reminder for other families.

“First, wear your mask all the time. That would be the first thing I would say. Second, always be on guard that something could happen until this thing is taken care of,” Ray said.