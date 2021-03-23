By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Westmoreland County's Republican commissioners plan to hold a virtual meeting to educate the public on COVID-19 vaccines.
Commissioners Doug Chew and Sean Kertes will hold a Facebook question-and-answer session featuring a presentation from Dr. Jeremy Berg, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine researcher.
The season will begin at 7:00 p.m.
Advance registration is required.
Advance registration is required.

For a link to register and for more information, click here.