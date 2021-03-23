By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The Wolf administration has launched the Statewide Naloxone Allocation Request Portal.READ MORE: Pittsburgh City Council Bans Ownership Of Alligators, Crocodiles And Red-Eared Slider Turtles
The portal allows organizations serving high-risk populations the ability to request additional naloxone nasal spray, the administration said.READ MORE: Pennsylvania Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller Announces Resignation
“We are committed to ensuring that naloxone is widely available to help those with the disease of addiction,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said in a release Tuesday. “Naloxone has one role, and that is to save someone who is suffering from an overdose. It is essential that every Pennsylvanian consider obtaining naloxone to help save a life.”
The Wolf administration says eligible organizations must use the spray for one or more of the following populations:MORE NEWS: National Aviary Reveals Gender, Name Of Penguin Chick
- Individuals using Syringe Service Programs (SSPs) and harm reduction services;
- Individuals leaving state prisons and county jails;
- Individuals engaged in and/or leaving treatment or detox and those who are in recovery;
- Individuals who have experienced a nonfatal overdose; and/or
- Other high-risk populations identified by the organization (i.e., pregnant/post-partum women with a history of opioid use disorder, individuals experiencing homelessness, etc.).
Click here to access the portal.