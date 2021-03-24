PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The 2021 NFL league year is underway, and the Steelers have a lot of work to do for next season.

The offseason officially begins March 17, but the legal tampering period for negotiations began March 15.

Keep up to date with KDKA’s Steelers free agency tracker as Pittsburgh navigates its offseason. Check back for updates.

THE LATEST:

March 24 1:34 p.m.

The Steelers signed linebacker Robert Spillane to a one-year contract.

We have signed LB Robert Spillane to a one-year contract. @BordasLaw https://t.co/8xZLRfIkaD — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 24, 2021

March 24, 10:20 a.m.

The Steelers and tight end Eric Ebron have reportedly agreed to rework his contract.

Steelers and TE Eric Ebron agreed to a reworked contract that frees up about $3.9M in cap space, per league sources. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) March 24, 2021

March 23, 2:00 p.m.

The Pittsburgh Steelers say they’ve terminated the contract of cornerback Steven Nelson.

We have terminated the contract of CB Steven Nelson.https://t.co/P87W9ulmyJ — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 23, 2021

It comes after he tweeted “you guys made your decision please don’t hold me hostage.”

Making a public announcement is a little out of my character, but you guys made your decision please don’t hold me hostage #dontholdmeback — Steve Nelson (@Nelson_Island) March 23, 2021

March 22, 1:34 p.m.

Another Steelers linebacker is going to the Titans. Ola Adeniyi tweeted “Down deal Time to #TitanUp” Monday afternoon.

Titans agree to terms with LB Ola Adeniyi (@Love_Ola_9) Details 📰 » https://t.co/2T6SOvblA0 — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) March 22, 2021

March 22, 1:00 p.m.

Chris Wormley re-signed with the Steelers to a 2-year contract.

We have re-signed DL Chris Wormley to a two-year contract. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/il5O7kPY5F — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 22, 2021

March 22, 11:30 a.m.

The Steelers announced that they signed wide receiver Tyler Simmons to a one-year contract.

We have signed WR Tyler Simmons to a one-year contract. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/aF4M28hMh1 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 22, 2021

Simmons was signed to the Texans practice squad to start the 2020 season but was released a few weeks later.

March 20, 1:00 p.m.

Cameron Sutton officially re-signed a two-year contract with the Steelers.

We have re-signed CB Cameron Sutton to a two-year contract. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/QsyyRZ913v — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 20, 2021

March 19, 1:21 p.m.

JuJu Smith-Schuster is returning to Pittsburgh on a one-year contract worth $8 million.

March 19, 1:02 p.m.

Reports suggest that the Steelers have given CB Steven Nelson permission to seek a trade, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Steelers have granted permission to starting CB Steven Nelson to seek a trade, per source. Nelson, who turned 28 in January, has been graded as one of the league’s top cornerbacks in recent seasons by @PFF. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2021

March 16, 4:08 p.m.

The Steelers have released linebacker Vince Williams.

We have terminated the contract of LB Vince Williams.https://t.co/8gI6q3Gf03 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 16, 2021

March 16, 3:23 p.m.

The Steelers have re-signed Zach Banner. In a video posted to his Twitter account, the offensive lineman said “Pittsburgh is going to be my home.”

“I’m really happy to be here in Pittsburgh,” the unrestricted free agent said in the video.

Aditi Kinkhabwala with the NFL Network reports it is a two-year deal worth $9.5 million.

You know what rocks? When a guy who works his tail off, genuinely cares about people and makes everyone smile GETS PAID. It’s a 2 year, $9.5M deal, including a $3.25M signing bonus, for #Steelers OT Zach Banner. https://t.co/zBuepd0BeC — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) March 16, 2021

March 16, 3:13 p.m.

The Cincinnati Bengals have signed former Steelers CB Mike Hilton, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Bengals aren’t done. They’re signing former #Steelers CB Mike Hilton, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2021

March 16, 1:56 p.m.

Former Steelers defensive lineman Tyson Alualu has reportedly signed a two-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Kenny Zuckerman with Priority Sports tweeted the news.

Congrats to @TysonAlualu for agreeing to a 2-year deal with @Jaguars. Where it all started and back with Coach Lupoi and Coach Joe D. Great story for a great guy! #NFLFreeAgency #NFL #calfootball @PrioritySports — Kenny Zuckerman (@kenny_zuckerman) March 16, 2021

March 15, 8:37 p.m.

The Los Angeles Chargers have reportedly signed former Steelers offensive lineman Matt Feiler.

Former Steelers OL Matt Feiler reached agreement on a three-year, $21 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, per source. Chargers further strengthen O line. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2021

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Feiler reached an agreement on a three-year, $21 million deal.

March 15, 8:34 p.m.

The Tennessee Titans have reportedly signed former Steelers star Bud Dupree.

It’s $16.5M a year for Bud Dupree on a multi-year deal. https://t.co/vhpkZCf6nL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2021

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report that the pass-rusher inked a deal worth $16.5 million a year with the Titans.

Steelers star T.J. Watt said he “could not be happier” for Dupree and will “miss our picnics in the backfield.”

Could not be happier for @Bud_Dupree !! A great player and an even better teammate! I am going to miss our picnics in the backfield 😂 pic.twitter.com/roTlq0e2va — TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) March 16, 2021

March 15, 8:07 p.m.

The Tennessee Titans are making a “strong push” for Bud Dupree, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero. “Other teams have been firmly in the mix,” Garafolo reported.

#Titans making a strong push for Bud Dupree, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Trying to close it out. Other teams have been firmly in the mix. Stay tuned. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 16, 2021

March 15, 5:00 p.m.

The Steelers are reportedly re-signing cornerback Cameron Sutton to a two-year deal. Sutton has spent the first four seasons of his career with the Steelers.

