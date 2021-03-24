By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With Allegheny County's pools set to reopen, the Parks Department is searching for lifeguards.
Last year, pools didn't open because county leaders say they got only two dozen lifeguard applications when they needed 150.
Now the county is looking to fill lifeguard positions in Boyce, North, Settlers Cabin and South parks for the 2021 pool season.
Jobs are open to people 16 and older, and returning lifeguards and applicants 18 and older will be given first preference.
Interested applicants can learn more here.