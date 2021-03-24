By: KDKA-TV News Staff

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool was reportedly caught on camera in a fight outside of a bar in California.

The video released by TMZ, showed Claypool pushing people and possibly kicking someone in the face while they were on the ground.

The incident happened at the Wild Goose Tavern in Costa Mesa, Calif. on March 13.

TMZ says the issue started with someone throwing dollar bills at a woman inside in the bar, and things moved outside from there.

Friends eventually removed Claypool from the fight.

Costa Mesa Police confirmed to TMZ that they responded to the fight, but by the time they arrived, all the parties had left.

No one has been arrested or charged with a crime.

The Steelers have not commented on the matter.

