By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two local, rival school districts found a way to give back to the community but keep the competitive spirit alive.
This time it didn’t happen on the gridiron or the court.
The competition was to see who could feed their neighbors through a food drive.
Riverview and Allegheny Valley school districts spent the past month collecting as many non-perishable food items as they could through food drives.
The student organizers said that since they couldn't compete in sports, they decided to compete by helping local food banks.
More than 4,000 donations in total came from the two districts with Riverview pulling off a comeback to win the competition.
“Just to know that both sides helped so much and we’re helping the community and getting some fun competition with it,” said Gracie Flanick, a junior.
“Even though it was a rivalry and it was a competition we both were helping both sides of our community,” added Isabella Walsh.
The competition has just a little bit extra riding on the outcome.
The competition has just a little bit extra riding on the outcome.

A friendly bet between the principals of each school meant the loser would have to wear the winner's school colors when dropping off the donations.
Allegheny Valley’s principal dropped off the collections while wearing Riverview colors.