CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Riverview and Allegheny Valley students went head-to-head to see who could collect more food.
Filed Under:Allegheny Valley School District, Food Drive, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Riverview School District

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two local, rival school districts found a way to give back to the community but keep the competitive spirit alive.

READ MORE: Police Investigating Car Thefts In Shaler

This time it didn’t happen on the gridiron or the court.

The competition was to see who could feed their neighbors through a food drive.

Riverview and Allegheny Valley school districts spent the past month collecting as many non-perishable food items as they could through food drives.

The student organizers said that since they couldn’t compete in sports, they decided to compete by helping local food banks.

READ MORE: Westmoreland County Commissioner Wants To Eliminate Permanent Mail-In Voting Option

More than 4,000 donations in total came from the two districts with Riverview pulling off a comeback to win the competition.

“Just to know that both sides helped so much and we’re helping the community and getting some fun competition with it,” said Gracie Flanick, a junior.

“Even though it was a rivalry and it was a competition we both were helping both sides of our community,” added Isabella Walsh.

The competition has just a little bit extra riding on the outcome.

A friendly bet between the principals of each school meant the loser would have to wear the winner’s school colors when dropping off the donations.

MORE NEWS: COVID-19 Vaccinations In Pennsylvania: Gov. Tom Wolf Says More Than 100,000 Teachers Vaccinated

Allegheny Valley’s principal dropped off the collections while wearing Riverview colors.