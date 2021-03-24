CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The GQT Theater at the Pittsburgh Mills is expected to reopen on March 31.

The new owners have promised that tickets will be much cheaper than most movie theaters.

They also say that there will be specials throughout the week and some of those specials will include free popcorn.

Tickets have already gone on sale on GQT’s website – you can check for tickets at this link.