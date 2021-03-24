By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that sent a 19-year-old to the hospital in McKeesport a year ago.
The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office says 20-year-old Kiesean Brown was arrested on a warrant Wednesday morning in Duquesne after sheriff's deputies and members of the Allegheny County Homicide Unit surrounded a home.
Brown was wanted for a shooting that happened in March 2020 in McKeesport.
According to police, the teenage victim was sitting in the passenger seat of his car while a 20-year-old was driving. When they turned onto Irwin Alley off of Freemont Street, Brown allegedly began firing into the vehicle.
Brown is now behind bars in the Allegheny County Jail, awaiting arraignment on multiple charges.