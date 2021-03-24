By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are looking for a missing 57-year-old woman from Slippery Rock.
State police say Regina “Jeanne” Fornadley left her home in Slippery Rock on Saturday around 6 p.m. They say she may become combative and is believed to have left on her own.
According to police, she drives a dark-colored 2016 Honda CR-V with a Pennsylvania license plate LLW7985 and may be heading to North Carolina.
— Troopers Black and Long (@PSPTroopDPIO) March 24, 2021
— Troopers Black and Long (@PSPTroopDPIO) March 24, 2021
She's described as a white woman with brown wavy hair and brown eyes. Police say she's about 5 feet and 4 inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds.
Anyone who sees her is asked to call 724-284-8100.