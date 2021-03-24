By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 4,667 new Coronavirus cases and 48 new deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has risen to 999,617 since Tuesday’s report, according to the state’s data.

There are 1,631 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those hospitalized, 341 patients are in the ICU.

The statewide death toll has risen to 24,876.

The Health Department says more than 4.5 million vaccinations have been administered to date, and nearly 1.6 million people are fully vaccinated.

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 68,993 cases of COVID-19 and 12,889 deaths among residents in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there have been 14,132 diagnosed cases.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

