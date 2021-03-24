By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police say a man is in critical condition after being shot in the head in Perry South.READ MORE: Allegheny County Leaders Say People Need To Remain Safe As COVID-19 Cases, Temperatures Increase
The shooting happened Wednesday on the 800 block of Brightridge Street. Police said the victim also has a possible puncture wound to the chest.READ MORE: More Than 100 Rally In Pittsburgh To Protest Violence Against Asian Americans
No word of any arrests. Police are investigating.MORE NEWS: Studio Inside UPMC Children's Hospital Helps Kids Escape The World And Realize Their Dreams
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.