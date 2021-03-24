PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre is putting up a new mobile stage for a two-week festival featuring 20 performing arts organizations.

The festival will happen at Flagstaff Hill in Schenley Park from May 18-21.

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre dancers will perform two different programs, eight times during the festival.

PBT performed at the Carnegie Museum recently and the audience was extremely grateful.

“I stood next to somebody who hadn’t seen the dancers perform like that in a year, who just started crying with joy, and I think so many people were just moved and grateful to see a live performance,” PBT Artistic Director Susan Jaffee said.

Twenty other organizations will perform as well, including Pittsburgh CLO, Pittsburgh Public Theater, Pittsburgh Opera and several other dance companies.

Chair ticket prices range from $45 to $65 for the PBT performances, or you can get a free lawn seat.

Each organization is selling its own tickets.

For more information on the upcoming festival, visit PBT’s website at this link.