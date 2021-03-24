PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The city has created a website to connect youth, families and organizations to educational and recreation opportunities.
Mayor Bill Peduto and the Office of Equity announced today the launch of OurFuturePGH on Wednesday.
“Our young people are Pittsburgh’s tomorrow,” said Mayor Peduto in a press release. “It’s important that we support children and youth so that they can grow to become self-sufficient and prepared for life, community and career. OurFuturePGH allows families and community organizations to easily find resources and programs for children and youth from the City of Pittsburgh.”