PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After the shootings in Atlanta last week, more and more demonstrations are popping up across the country in support of Asian Americans.

A peaceful march protesting violence against Asian Americans happened Wednesday in Pittsburgh. More than 100 people gathered at Schenley Park in solidarity with the victims of the spa shootings in Atlanta.

Their message was that violence against Asian American communities is not new, and they condemned the violence. We’re seeing demonstrations like this all over the country after eight people were killed in the Atlanta shootings. Six of the victims were of Asian descent.

The East Coast Asian American Student Union, the Pittsburgh chapter of the Asian Pacific American Labor Alliance and other partners hosted Wednesday’s rally, which is at least the third in the Pittsburgh area since the shootings on March 16.

Many voiced their opinions and shared how they have been impacted by violence against Asian Americans.