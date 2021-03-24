PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning, take away last week’s record rain on Thursday where we saw 2.19 inches of rain and this month really hasn’t seen much rain.

For the month we have only had four days before today with measurable rain. The other three days with measurable rain only recorded a little over a half-inch of rain in total.

We will see measurable rain today, likely around a tenth of an inch of rain in total. Today will also be the first of three solid chances for rain through Sunday.

The other chances for rain arrive on Thursday afternoon and on Sunday.

Today’s best chance for rain happens in the morning hours before 9:00 a.m.

Even after that though there will be some isolated showers around, including as the cold front slides through at around 7:00 p.m. tonight. There will be no guarantee that you will see any rain after 9:00 a.m., but some people will see a bit more.

Today will be cloudy with highs near 70 degrees. While I am forecasting Pittsburgh’s high of being 69 degrees, there is a solid chance for us to hit the 70-degree mark.

If we hit 70 degrees, it would be the first of the year.

Our first storms of the year locally could come through on Thursday night.

Parts of Allegheny county are under a “marginal” severe risk.

I often explain a marginal risk as being an area where a severe weather outbreak is not expected, but an isolated severe storm cannot be ruled out. Our area likely won’t see any severe weather on Thursday night, but I can’t rule it out.

If we do see severe weather it would be in the way of strong wind speeds most likely. We also have a VERY small tornadic storm risk which is unusual to be in a marginal risk area and to have a tornado risk.

There is a solid chance that our area is upgraded to a “level 2” storm risk (slight) risk of severe storms on Thursday if nothing changes.

