CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Items from unlocked cars had been stolen along with cars themselves.
Filed Under:Car Thefts, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Shaler Police

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Shaler Police are warning residents to make sure their car doors are locked.

READ MORE: Westmoreland County Commissioner Wants To Eliminate Permanent Mail-In Voting Option

According to police, someone stole items from unlocked cars that were parked at the Shaler Highlands Apartments recently.

READ MORE: 'The Souper Bowl:' Two School Districts Host Food Drive Competition To Help Local Food Banks

Along with stolen items, two cars were also stolen.

MORE NEWS: COVID-19 Vaccinations In Pennsylvania: Gov. Tom Wolf Says More Than 100,000 Teachers Vaccinated

There were also car thefts on Verna Drive.