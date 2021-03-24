By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Shaler Police are warning residents to make sure their car doors are locked.READ MORE: Westmoreland County Commissioner Wants To Eliminate Permanent Mail-In Voting Option
According to police, someone stole items from unlocked cars that were parked at the Shaler Highlands Apartments recently.READ MORE: 'The Souper Bowl:' Two School Districts Host Food Drive Competition To Help Local Food Banks
Along with stolen items, two cars were also stolen.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 Vaccinations In Pennsylvania: Gov. Tom Wolf Says More Than 100,000 Teachers Vaccinated
There were also car thefts on Verna Drive.